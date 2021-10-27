New York trooper charged in murder of 11-year-old girl killed in police pursuit

BROOKLYN -- A New York State trooper has been charged after a pursuit on the New York State Thruway that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl from Brooklyn.Trooper Christopher Baldner was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment for his role in a Dec. 22, 2020, crash that killed Monica Goods, of Brooklyn.Goods' father was driving his wife and two daughters to visit relatives before Christmas when the trooper stopped him for speeding in the town of Ulster, about 95 miles north of New York City.State police have said the father fled shortly after the traffic stop, resulting in a chase. Baldner allegedly struck the Goods' SUV from behind before it hit a guardrail and flipped.Monica Goods was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene."Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve, but Trooper Baldner allegedly violated that trust when he used his car as a deadly weapon and killed a young girl," said Attorney General Letitia James. "While nothing will bring Monica back, we must hold law enforcement to the highest standards, which is why my office is committed to seeking justice in this case."Additionally, the indictment alleges that, in September of 2019, Baldner similarly endangered the lives of three passengers by using his police vehicle to ram their car.State police said Baldner surrendered Wednesday morning and was suspended without pay. Police said they investigated the matter and cooperated with the attorney general's office and will continue to do so.New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association President Thomas H. Mungeer released the following statement: