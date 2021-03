MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Unidentifiable human remains were found in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said.Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the remains were discovered off of Murdocksville Road. Deputies are actively working the scene.Murdocksville Road between NC 73 and Doubs Chapel Road will be closed for the next several hours.No other details were available.Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.