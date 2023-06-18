1 injured in Moore County shooting

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

Deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the 300 block of Fellowship Way in the Pinebluff area. When deputies arrived they were told the victim was taken to Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle.

According to deputies, the shooting was not random, and the victim and suspect knew each other.

Deputies obtained a warrants on William Thomas Bryant Jr. of Richmond County for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 910-947-4444.