More accusers come forward after Roxboro restaurant owner charged with paying underage workers for sex acts

Thomas Carl Adler voluntarily entered a mental health facility at UNC-Chapel Hill after being arrested. He's now out of the hospital and facing more charges.
Roxboro police say two more victims have come forward and are being interviewed.
Now, Adler is charged with four counts of participating in the prostitution of a minor and four counts of patronizing a minor for prostitution. He's being held on $250,000 bond.
Adler co-owns Clarksville Station Restaurant at 4080 Durham Road in Roxboro. The alleged incidents involve four boys between the ages of 15 and 17.
Investigators say Adler offered money to the minors to perform oral sex on him. Authorities said they believe at least one of the sex acts happened near the restaurant.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2012 and as recent as March through April of this year, according to arrest warrants.
Police said they learned of the allegations when the first victim came forward earlier this month. Adler was arrested at the restaurant the following day and charged.
ABC11 visited Clarksville Station to speak with Adler's father and co-owner, Thomas Adler Sr., about the allegations. He had no comment.
Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said his investigators continue to follow leads and are interviewing possible victims.
"Our hearts go out to the victims and families dealing with these horrendous allegations," Hess said.
Hess is asking potential victims who may be out there to contact Det. Wright at the Roxboro Police Department.