More accusers come forward after Roxboro restaurant owner charged with paying underage workers for sex acts

By
ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- More victims have come forward in the case of a Person County business owner accused of paying underage employees for sex.

Thomas Carl Adler voluntarily entered a mental health facility at UNC-Chapel Hill after being arrested. He's now out of the hospital and facing more charges.

Roxboro police say two more victims have come forward and are being interviewed.

Now, Adler is charged with four counts of participating in the prostitution of a minor and four counts of patronizing a minor for prostitution. He's being held on $250,000 bond.

Adler co-owns Clarksville Station Restaurant at 4080 Durham Road in Roxboro. The alleged incidents involve four boys between the ages of 15 and 17.

Investigators say Adler offered money to the minors to perform oral sex on him. Authorities said they believe at least one of the sex acts happened near the restaurant.

The alleged offenses occurred in 2012 and as recent as March through April of this year, according to arrest warrants.

Police said they learned of the allegations when the first victim came forward earlier this month. Adler was arrested at the restaurant the following day and charged.

ABC11 visited Clarksville Station to speak with Adler's father and co-owner, Thomas Adler Sr., about the allegations. He had no comment.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said his investigators continue to follow leads and are interviewing possible victims.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families dealing with these horrendous allegations," Hess said.

Hess is asking potential victims who may be out there to contact Det. Wright at the Roxboro Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

Roxboro restaurant owner charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roxboroperson countyncarrestrestaurantsex crimessex scandal
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police seek information in deadly shooting near Hope Mills night club
Death of 84-year-old Korean War veteran in Raleigh ruled homicide
Wake mom panics after seeing 5:30 a.m. bus pick-up for kindergartner
'It was meant for me:' Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to NC lottery winners
Thousands in Wake Co. could be drinking contaminated well water
12-year-old shot while walking in Durham neighborhood
Landmark building gets makeover to fuel startup business opportunities
Show More
Man accused of killing St. Louis officer spent time behind bars in NC
2 hurt after impaired 20-year-old driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Underground garbage collection containers arrive in Raleigh
Cam Newton's $1,500 offer to switch seats on plane denied
Alligator bites found on body in South Carolina pond
More TOP STORIES News