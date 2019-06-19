Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old Person County business owner is accused of paying underage employees for sex.Thomas Carl Adler is facing four counts of soliciting prostitution from a minor.Adler co-owns Clarksville Station Restaurant at 4080 Durham Road in Roxboro. The alleged incidents involve four boys between the ages of 15 and 17, according to the Roxboro Police Department.Investigators say Adler offered money to the minors to perform oral sex on him. Authorities said they believe at least one of the sex acts happened near the restaurant.The alleged offenses occurred in 2012 and as recent as March through April of this year, according to arrest warrants.Police said they learned of the allegations when the first victim came forward last week (June 9). Adler was arrested at the restaurant the following day and charged. He was released on a $60,000 bond.Since Adler's release, more victims have stepped forward to report alleged abuse.Authorities say Adler voluntarily entered a mental health facility at UNC-Chapel Hill. He will be arrested and charged with the new counts following his release.ABC11 visited Clarksville Station to speak with Adler's father and co-owner, Thomas Adler Sr., about the allegations. He had no comment.Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said his investigators continue to follow leads and are interviewing possible victims."Our hearts go out to the victims and families dealing with these horrendous allegations," Hess said.Hess is asking potential victims who may be out there to contact Det. Wright at the Roxboro Police Department.