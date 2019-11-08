Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 28-year-old woman is facing child abuse charges after her 5-year-old daughter was killed in a Fayetteville crash in October.
On Friday, police said they arrested 28-year-old Costina Bullock of Raeford who was driving on Gillis Hill Road on October 25 when she crossed the center line and hit another car.
Bulock had two children in the car and neither was properly restrained, Fayetteville Police told ABC11. The other child, a 4-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A 50-year-old passenger in the other car was also hospitalized.
Bullock was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, two counts of child restraint violation, no operators license, left of center and unsafe tires.
She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $14,000 unsecured bond.
Officers said the witnesses on scene helped the victims but did not stay to be interviewed. Police are still asking for help in identifying the eyewitnesses.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1807.
