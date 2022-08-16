NC boy seeks your help as voting starts in national mullet contest

The kid from Carthage has been growing his hair since COVID started. Now is a finalist in the USA Mullet Youth Champion contest.

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Voting is underway and a North Carolina boy needs your help in the 2022 USA Mullet Youth Championship.

Emmett is from Carthage. He's been growing his hair since the COVID-19 pandemic started and barbershops closed.

When he finally did get a haircut, he decided he wanted to keep the party going on in the back -- so he asked for a mullet.

After Emmett made the top 100 finalists in this year's contest, his mother Abby reached out to ABC11.

Now that the finalists have been narrowed down to just 25, the family wants your help. You can help Emmett win by voting online.

Click here to see the other contestants and vote for Emmett.

Voting ends August 19.