1 person is left seriously injured after 8 car crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was left critically injured after a multiple car crash in Durham.The crash happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard at Tower Boulevard.at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Ford Mustang, which was traveling west on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard before it collided into seven vehicles stopped at the stoplight at Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard.The driver, Shaun Barrett, 42, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.According to officials, a bystander had minor injuries while attempting to help others involved in the crash.Police say a preliminary investigation found that speed and impartment appear to be factors in the crashThe crash remains under investigation at this time.Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.