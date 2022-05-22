1 person is left seriously injured after 8 car crash in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person is left seriously injured after 8 car crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was left critically injured after a multiple car crash in Durham.

The crash happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard at Tower Boulevard.at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Ford Mustang, which was traveling west on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard before it collided into seven vehicles stopped at the stoplight at Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard.


The driver, Shaun Barrett, 42, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

According to officials, a bystander had minor injuries while attempting to help others involved in the crash.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that speed and impartment appear to be factors in the crash


The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcar crashcar accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Barbershop Buzz helps concerned men share fatherhood advice and tips
Firefighters called to two-alarm fire in Cary
1 person injured in shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating
Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
Volunteers at Raleigh church package meals for people in need
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Man charged in Hope Mills double murder
Show More
Some peanut butter recalled for potential salmonella
Smith, Raanta, Hurricanes top Rangers for 2-0 series lead
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
1 person in hospital after shooting overnight in Raleigh
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life
More TOP STORIES News