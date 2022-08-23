Man arrested for murder in Raleigh shooting investigation

Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers have made an arrest in a murder investigation.

Willie George Jones, 42, has been charged with murder, assault with deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious condition.

Detectives said the deadly shooting took place on St. Augustine Avenue a few blocks south of the campus of Saint Augustine's University on August 7 just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.