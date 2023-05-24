A Douglas Byrd High School senior was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Fayetteville, according to ABC11 sources.

High school senior shot, killed by boyfriend in murder-suicide, sources say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school senior was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Fayetteville, according to ABC11 sources.

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed a death investigation was underway following a reported shooting off Carlos Avenue on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. in a residential area in the Douglas Byrd neighborhood.

ABC11 sources confirm the victim of the shooting was a senior at Douglas Byrd High School. The girl's killer was reportedly her boyfriend, who then killed himself.

Sources with Cumberland County Schools said grief counselors are standing by to help students on campus.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more details about what happened.

Fayetteville Police Department said the incident does not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.