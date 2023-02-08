Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured

The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Johnston Road near US 301.

The sheriff's office said the two people involved knew each other and had some type of argument that led to them firing shots at each other.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person left and drove to Battleboro, where he stopped at a convenience store and realized he had also been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was not immediately available.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the names of the people involved.

The case remains under investigation and deputies are interviewing witnesses.