Nash County investigating death of severely injured 13-year-old

NASHVILE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a badly injured 13-year-old died at a hospital.

The sheriff's office said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dutchman Road.

Investigators were notified that the teen had been brought to the hospital with severe injuries and died before law officers arrived at the hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a suspicious death and the Nash County Department of Social Services is working to interview family members.

The juvenile's identity is not being released at this time, the sheriff's office said.