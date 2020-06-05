Free donuts! Dunkin', Krispy Kreme offer delicious deals for National Donut Day

The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day.
The Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War I.
These ladies were called the Salvation Army Lassies.
They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.
Now, doughnuts commonly boost the morale of those craving a sweet fix.
At Dunkin', you can get a free donut, as they spell it, with the purchase of a beverage.
🎉 It's National Donut Day 🎉 Get the sweet treat you deserve, a FREE donut with any beverage purchase, today, 6/5. Which donut will you be getting? 🍩 Tell us below!— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) June 5, 2020
.
Participation may vary. Limited time offer. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/fsERWMrbTc
At Krispy Kreme, you can get a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate the day.In fact, Krispy Kreme has been celebrating all week long - giving out free doughnuts since Monday!
#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020
Visit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd