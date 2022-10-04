National Geographic launches new clothing line to celebrate the ocean

The HBX New York store teamed up with National Geographic on the apparel collection for the everyday explorer.

NEW YORK -- National Geographic has launched a new clothing collection inspired by the ocean and marine life and hopes to inspire people to fall in love with its beauty.

To celebrate, a store in Lower Manhattan has been transformed into an immersive shopping experience for Hypebeast to debut the new collection.

The HBX New York store on Division Street teamed up with National Geographic on the apparel collection for the everyday explorer.

The men's, women's and unisex designs feature short and long-sleeve tops, T-shirts, jackets and pants. Many pieces contain recycled polyester.

The apparel incorporates the waves and motion of the deep waters, structures and patterns of icy glaciers, graphics and portraits of stunning marine life and beyond - especially highlighting penguins, octopuses, jellyfish, sharks and coral.

"Our creative team drew inspiration from many unique elements of the ocean to bring this collection to life," said Mary Shoval, senior vice president, Brand Merchandising & Product Design, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "We hope our consumers will be inspired by the colors, patterns and iconic artwork featured in each piece that celebrate the beauty of the ocean and marine life."

The collection is also available at certain Disney stores and online.

Every purchase from the National Geographic lifestyle collection helps support the global nonprofit National Geographic Society in its work to protect and illuminate our world through exploration, research, and education.

Disney is the parent company of this station.