Naya Rivera's mother opens up about the day she learned her late daughter went missing

It's been one year since Rivera died in an accidental drowning. The 33-year-old actress took a boat out on Lake Piru to spend an afternoon with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was 4 years old at the time.
Later that day, her son was found alone in the boat. He was soon reunited with his father, actor Ryan Dorsey, and other relatives. Days later, searchers found Rivera's body in the lake.
An autopsy later confirmed the "Glee" star died from accidental drowning.
Rivera's death was the third of a major cast member of "Glee," the Fox TV musical comedy that Rivera starred in from 2009 to 2015.
