Isolated storm chance could bring flooding, high winds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While temperatures will remain cooler than they have been the chance for severe weather also remains.

The threat level is a level 1 of 5.

Any storms that turn severe will have the ability to bring localized flooding and damaging winds. Any thunderstorms would likely fall apart rather quickly this evening and a mainly clear sky will follow for most areas.

High pressure will keep the area dry and quiet on Wednesday and through most of Thursday. Dew points will be lower and it will feel rather comfortable for summer with temperatures a few degrees below historical averages.

Chances for rain will return this weekend.