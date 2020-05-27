abc11 troubleshooter

Scammers are looking to take advantage of COVID-19 by posing as contact tracers

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina is hiring hundreds of people to track down people possibly exposed to the coronavirus. These contact tracers are an important part of the reopening of the state, and scammers are jumping in on the action. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says there is an email scam involving contact tracers.

"It says we are a tracer and you have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 click this link to learn more," Stein said. "If you click the link, it gives them access to your computer, your financial information, and it will steal your personal information."

This is known as a phishing scam, and the key is to not take any action.

Another COVID scam to watch out for involves the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Alyssa Parker, with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina says, "They are using legitimate names and companies to try and take advantage of people."

Parker shared with ABC11 the scam email that claims the BBB is selling hand sanitizer.

"We don't sell hand sanitizer and never will, but it just goes to show you that scammers will do anything they can to get payment from you," Parker said.

The key before clicking on anything in an email is to always look at the sender's email address to see who's sending it. When it's a scam, it is typically not associated with the company the scammer is claiming to be with.

Adding to the list of scams making the rounds is an email that claims to be from the World Health Organization. The email states you're eligible to receive money from the COVID solidarity response fund. But if you look closely, there are many spelling errors in the scam email.

These scams don't just happen via email, you also need to be on guard for phone scammers. It's best to never give any personal information over the phone. If you ever have a question whether it's a scam or legit, it's best to contact the company who contacted you directly. Remember to not use the contact information on the email or that they give you, instead look up the contact information yourself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnorth carolinaabc11 troubleshooterbetter business bureaucontact tracingscamsscamcovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
COVID-19 fears typically won't get you out of your vacation rental
How some unemployed workers were able to get their claim approved
This email scam claims to catch you watching porn
Why restaurant workers are not required to wear masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Bicycles become harder to find as demand remains high
Search on after inmate escapes from Wake Correctional Center
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Show More
Durham bar owner selling cocktail infuser kits for 'fighting chance'
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
NCDHHS says Ace Speedway was told not to exceed 25 spectators
'They killed him:' George Floyd's sister wants justice in his death
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
More TOP STORIES News