NC's Black Greek letter sororities and fraternities participate in annual Legislative Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's Black Greek letter sororities and fraternities along with the North Carolina Black Alliance are coming together for their annual legislative day.

The group known as the "Divine Nine" make their way to Jones Street to meet with lawmakers each year.

Hundreds of people gathered this morning and organizers say there's a lot at stake this election year.

Issues that could be discussed include election protection, health care access, and equity within education.

This year will feature events like a keynote address from Bishop William Barber, a panel on election administration and an appearance from Governor Roy Cooper.

Black Greek letter organizations collectively have more than 2 million members.