RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Looking for a family getaway? NC Department of Transportation suggests considering a train ride.NC By Train launched a summer special where kids ages 2-12 can get a $5 train ticket.Parents must purchase an adult ticket online and use discount code V256 to claim the discount.The $5 ticket is good for any one-way trip on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday.For more information, click here.