Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to assist business owners during coronavirus pandemic

Other Fayetteville business owners, like Sunshine Beauty & Bliss owner Brittany Campbell, said it's been hard to keep their businesses afloat.
"The bills keep coming in. They don't stop coming in because I'm not working," said Campbell. "I have four booth renters--obviously needs to be paid and we can't pay it because we're not working and we don't know when we're going back just yet either."
Other small business owners fear more carnage is near. They are taking steps to offset some of the damage by starting the Fayetteville Small Business Fund to help one another.
"We're going to be taking donations from other business owners or people who haven't been impacted. Really, anyone who feels compelled to donate," said Nicole Walcott, owner of Floating Shanti. "Based on donations, every week we will distribute $500 to a qualifying business."
Walcott said downtown Fayetteville is like a ghost town as neighboring businesses sit empty. While her efforts are coming too late for some, others like Campbell said it's right on time.
"I still have rent, utilities and insurance. It's all I have to keep up with at this time and I'm not making any money," said Campbell.