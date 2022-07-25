Free Wake County COVID-19 testing sites closing in days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The days are dwindling to receive a free COVID-19 test at a Wake County site. Friday is the final day tests will be offered.

Wake County parent Mindy Marlowe said it's horrible the program is coming to an end.

"We went there a lot because it was fast turnaround and easy and convenient," said Marlow. "I think once the kids get back in school - if they have the same standards as sending people home - it's going to take a lot more time for people to get back into school."

She has at-home tests for her kids but puts more stock in PCR test results.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does offer this search engine to find other places offering free testing.

Meanwhile, there is a renewed push to vaccinate more people. Then Tuesday, the White House will host a summit to talk about all the ongoing efforts to continue fighting back against COVID-19.

Secretary of NCDHHS Kody Kinsley will be a part of a panel discussion at that White House summit.

There are still more than 26 million adults unvaccinated in the United States. In Wake County, roughly 23 percent of the entire population has not received a single dose.

The CDC hopes that Triangle-produced vaccine Novavax could change minds and save lives. Novavax is built like a more traditional vaccine, instead of using mRNA technology like Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The hope is that people concerned about the safety of the mRNA vaccines will get Novavax.

However, much like the previous vaccine rollout, there will likely be limited supply at the beginning of the rollout.

NCDHHS says the vaccine could become available in North Carolina late this week or early next.