Some Wake County COVID-19 testing sites will operate on 2-hour delay Tuesday

WEATHER UPDATE: Due to severe weather, ALL Wake County Public Health testing and vaccine locations are PAUSING until at least 9:30 a.m.



RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here's the latest news and information on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.The COVID-19 testing sites ran by Wake County won't open Tuesday until 10 a.m.Anyone with an appointment scheduled for before 10 a.m. can stop buy the clinic anytime before 7 p.m.The three drive-thru testing sites organized by NC Department of Health and Human Services will open on time Tuesday. These three sites had to close Monday due to weather damage. https://www.wakegov.com/covid-19-information/no-cost-covid-19-testingPresident Joe Biden is set to get an update today from the White House COVID Response Team.The president will hear about personnel being sent to states to help with staffing problems. In addition, he will get updates on the push to expand access to COVID-19 treatments.Closer to home, Gov. Roy Cooper will give a statewide update on the pandemic. He'll be joined by the state's newest health secretary, Kody Kinsley.Kinsley is taking over from Dr. Mandy Cohen.With icy conditions possible Tuesday morning, Wake County will operate on a delay. Wake County Public Health's COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics will open at 10 a.m. Public libraries, parks, solid waste facilities and other county services will operate on a two-hour delay.Wake County Public Health's five drive-thru testing sites will not open until 10 a.m. If you have an appointment for an earlier time, you may stop by your scheduled site any time before 7 p.m. for your free COVID-19 test. Simply show staff your appointment confirmation email with the date and time of your appointment just above the QR code. Please anticipate long lines at testing sites.This delayed opening only applies to Wake County Public Health testing sites.Appointments are required at the five Wake County Public Health testing sites. Results from the sites continue to come back in less than 12 hours and require no-cost, no ID and no insurance. Please have the QR code from your appointment confirmation email pulled up on your phone as you drive up.If your appointment is at Wake County's busiest site - the Wake County Health and Human Services parking lot also known as the Swinburne Building - enter the site via Sunnybrook Road. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from Kidd Road. The county has added more staff and signage, and it's already improving the flow of traffic entering the site from Sunnybrook Road.Only vaccination appointments at Wake County's Departure Drive location will be affected by the delayed opening. All other Wake County Public Health vaccine clinics have Tuesday hours that begin at 11:45 a.m.Anyone who has an appointment before 10 a.m. at Departure Drive can come back any time Tuesday and receive their vaccine or booster. Vaccine clinics are open until 4 p.m.The Wake County testing sites that are run by the Wake County Health Department are all back up and running.At Wake County's busiest testing site, on Kidd Road right off Sunnybrook, some people were waiting for well more than an hour.That's been the case for much of the day.Earlier, tents were knocked over at the PNC Arena testing site as strong winds blew in and snow began to fall.Testing at that site and at two other ones (Word of God Fellowship on Rock Quarry Road and Five County Stadium in Zebulon) administered by MAKO Medical closed early.The Kidd Road site will run until 7 p.m. Other sites that closed early will reopen Tuesday at normal times.Wake officials say to keep the line moving efficiently, come at the time of your appointment (don't come too early), don't show up without an appointment, and have your QR code ready.Most of the sports headlines involving COVID-19 revolve around football and basketball, but non-revenue sports are dealing with the effects of the pandemic as well.The NC State gymnastics team has withdrawn from a quad meet at North Carolina with Auburn and Bowling Green on Friday as the Wolfpack program is following COVID protocols.A Greene Correctional offender who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a hospital."We are working hard in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offenders is our top priority," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "We strongly encourage all offenders to elect to be vaccinated and boosted. It's very important."The inmate, who was in his 70s and had existing medical conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 21 and was hospitalized on Dec. 24. His condition worsened, and he died on Jan. 1. He had not received any COVID-19 shots.Initial review indicates that COVID-19 was likely the cause or at least a contributing factor to his death. Final determination of cause of death will be made following review by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.U.S. Senators Richard Burr, R-NC, Ranking Member of the Senator Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, and Roy Blunt, R-MO, Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, sent a letter urging U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to detail the administration's strategy for solving the nation's severe shortage of COVID-19 tests as coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant continue to skyrocket.Senators Burr and Blunt noted that the nation is facing a shortage of COVID-19 tests despite Congress having provided more than $80 billion during the last two years to improve and expand testing related capabilities."With over $82.6 billion specifically appropriated for testing, and flexibility within the Department to allocate additional funds from COVID-19 supplemental bills or annual appropriations if necessary, it is unclear to us why we are facing such dire circumstances now. It does not appear to be because of lack of funding, but a more fundamental lack of strategy and a failure to anticipate future testing needs by the administration," the senators wrote. "As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that Congress, and the American people, have an understanding of the administration's strategy and accounting of how the Department is using taxpayer funding."NC Department of Health and Human Services released new metrics Monday for the first time since Friday.The state reported 12,989 new COVID-19 cases with a 27.4 daily percent positive rate--which is well above the 5% goal.In addition, 335 more people are now in the hospital with the virus and 31 more North Carolinians died over the weekend from COVID-19.The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they're also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.Three Wake County COVID-19 testing sites have decided to close Monday due to weather.MAKO Medical operates Wake County's testing sites at PNC Arena, Word of God Assembly Church, and Five County Stadium. Those are the three sites that will not operate Monday.MAKO Medical said people already in line for tests will be tested, but the sites will then promptly close.Those three sites are scheduled to open for regular hours Tuesday (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.).Wake County said it's other five testing sites are open Monday. They had to delay their opening because of the weather, but as of 9:45 a.m. they were all open and testing people who had appointments.COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County will not open on time Monday.The heavy rain, strong wind and potential for snow has caused officials to delay opening all five of the Wake County COVID-19 testing sites.The sites were supposed to open at 9 a.m. but now will not open until at least 9:30 a.m.