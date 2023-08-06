Fire damages Greater Waltown Gospel Tabernacle Church in Durham; Here's what we know so far

Some Durham church members are looking for an alternative place to worship after a fire heavily damaged their building Saturday night.

The Durham Fire Department (DFD) confirms it was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the intersection of Belvin Ave. and Old Oxford Rd. Heavy fire was showing from the back of the Greater Waltown Gospel Tabernacle Church when crews arrived around 8:50 p.m.

The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire and sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the structure, DFD said.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related symptoms and returned to duty after being cleared by EMS.

In all, DFD said it took 30 minutes and 52 Firefighters to get the fire under control. Durham Fire said the department received assistance from Durham County EMS, Durham police, and the Lebanon Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to its website, the church also serves as a community food and clothing pantry.