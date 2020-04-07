Business

Gas prices drop to $1.76 a gallon in North Carolina, demand for gas at its lowest since 1993 amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- AAA says prices at the gas pump are plummeting and may continue to go down into the summer with the COVID-19 pandemic causing dramatic drops in travel.

North Carolina's average is $1.76, eight cents cheaper than last week and 85 cents lower than this time in 2019.

According to the Energy Information Administration's historical gas demand data, demand has not been this low since 1993. As Americans continue to practice social distancing, that demand could keep decreasing.

In February, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.43, according to AAA.
