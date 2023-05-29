Gun violence is increasing, leading to more young North Carolinians in the courts and the cemeteries.

16-year-old shot to death in targeted attack between 2 groups of juveniles, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old is dead after being shot and police said the crime was targeted.

On Sunday, Burlington police said officers responded to the 200 block of Hatch Street on a shooting call and found a person with a gunshot.

Alamance County EMS and Burlington Fire performed lifesaving measures but the teen didn't survive.

Monday, police said their preliminary investigation reveals the 16-year-old male was shot in a targeted incident between two groups of juveniles.

Police said they're still investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is urged to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips.

ABC11 has been reporting on youth and gun violence including how communities are looking for solutions. Here are a few of those stories.

More than 5,400 NC children charged with weapon-related crimes in 2022

Shooting deaths for children, teens increase 50% over a two-year span, report finds

New report examines rising child safety danger as Durham seeks gun violence solutions

Teens address rise in juvenile gun violence

Solutions come out of Durham's community meeting on gun violence