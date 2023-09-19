Woman wins first million dollars from new $10 NC lottery scratch-off game

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman has a million reasons to be smiling this week after taking a chance on a North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) scratch-off game.
According to lottery officials, Linda Smith of Youngsville bought a $10 Red Hot Millions ticket and won the first $1 million prize.
Smith chose the lump-sum payment of $600,000 and took home $427,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
She purchased the ticket at ET's Quick Stop on N.C. 96 in Youngsville.
The game debuted in September; three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.
