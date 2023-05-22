NC woman wins $25K for life playing her birthday, son's birthday and his jersey number

A North Carolina woman is beyond excited after learning her $2 lottery made her a winner for life.

Audrey Woodard of Rocky Mounty just won the North Carolina Education Lottery's (NCEL) Lucky for Life drawing.

This means the 61-year-old gets $25,000 a year for life.

Woodard said was on her way to work Friday morning when she found out she had won and was "screaming and driving all the way to work."

She told lottery officials she won play specific numbers: her birthday, her son's birthday and his football jersey number.

"I'm still just trying to soak it all in."

Woodard bought her lucky tick from the Circle K on North Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

She claimed her prize Monday and chose the $390,000 lump sum. She took home $277,891 after state and federal taxes were deducted.

Woodard, who is a production operator, her win will allow her to retire early.

She also plans to give some money to her family, pay off her car, and invest some of it.

