Wake Forest woman scratches off $5 million lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman sank $40 into a scratch-off ticket and it paid off big time.

Elizabeth Jarvis of Wake Forest won a $5 million prize.

Jarvis bought her 200X The Cash ticket from Rose Mart on Durham Road in Wake Forest.

She went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and chose to take the prize in a lump sum of $3 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Jarvis took home $2,137,509.

There are still three $5 million 200X The Cash prizes out there somewhere. There are also seven $100,000 prizes yet to be won.

