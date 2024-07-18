Knightdale woman takes home over $270k after winning Lucky for Life lottery

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Knightdale woman turned $2 into a more than $270,000 win after she played the Lucky for Life lottery game on Monday.

The North Carolina State Lottery said Katherine Payne bought her lucky ticket from Poor Boy General Store & Grill on Poor Boy Farm Road in Knightdale.

Payne had the choice between $25,000 a year for life or a $390,000 lump sum. She chose the lump sum and took home $279,050 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

