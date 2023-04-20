'I'm a fan of Luke Combs.' NY man gambles $5 on favorite country singer and wins $200K in NC

"This is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing!"

A New York man visiting the Tar Heel state to help a friend move invested $5 in a scratch-off, that paid a big return.

Terrance Pertillar of Riverhead, NY told lottery officials he bought the $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off because Combs, an NC native, is his favorite country singer.

Pertillar told lottery officials he purchased the ticket from the Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford when they stopped to get gas.

"I'm a fan of Luke Combs. I saw his ticket so I bought it."

He is the first winner of the $200,000 top prize in the scratch-off game that debuted just a few weeks ago on April 4.

Pertillar collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday, April 17, and took home $142,501 after required state and federal taxes were deducted.

Wilson Winner

In addition to Pertillar's win, NC lottery officials said William Watson of West End took a chance on the $30 $%M Ultimate scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Watson told lottery officials he purchased the ticket at the Shop N Save on N.C. 211 in West End. After taxes, he took home $71,259.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game debuted last month with five $5 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. Five $5 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed

Do you have unclaimed money in North Carolina?

