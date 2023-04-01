WATCH LIVE

'I just started crying': Woman in Hoke County wins $700,000 on scratch-off

Saturday, April 1, 2023 9:45PM
RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Raeford became $700,000 richer after winning the top prize on a Triple 7 scratch off ticket.

Linda Virgil bought the winning ticket during a trip to the Food Lion on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville for groceries. After scratching and scanning the ticket, Virgil said she took the ticket to an employee at the store to confirm her win.

"I just started crying," said Virgil.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $498,753.

Virgil said she plans to share the money with her kids and grandchildren. She also said she plans to return to the Food Lion to thank the employees who helped her.

