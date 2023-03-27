Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $100K expires soon in North Carolina

Are you letting $100,000 slip through your fingers? This is not an early April fool's joke.

You may want to check, check, check and check your Powerball tickets, especially if you purchased any in October 2022.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a $3 Power Play Powerball ticket purchased last fall for the October 5, 2022 drawing is worth $100,000! The ticket has yet to be cashed in and will expire on Tuesday, April 4.

It was sold at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on 7015 Union Road in Gastonia.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win the $100,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 26-30-33-37-62-6

"We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them," Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery said.

If you're holding that ticket you must redeem it at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim the prize by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Oct. 5 drawing.

Maybe you don't have an unclaimed lottery ticket, but have you checked to see if the state has unclaimed cash that belongs to you or someone you know?

