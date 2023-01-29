NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids

A North Carolina man became the Powerball's first millionaire of 2023 at midnight New Year's Day winning $1 million.

A North Carolina woman is smiling all the way to the bank and along her bus route.

Paula Harris bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000!

Harris who is a Warrenton school bus driver said she shared the good news with her children right after she won.

What's the first thing she plans to do with her windfall?

"Now I can pay off my house."

She is going into 2023 mortgage free.

Harris told NC Education Lottery (NCEL) officials she bought her Cashword Multiplier ticket from a Speedway in Ayden.

Harris collected her prize Friday and after required state and federal tax withholdings, she drove away with $106,876.

In addition to paying off her mortgage, Harris said she is going to help her kids.

Cashword Multiplier debuted in August with six $150,000 prizes. One $150,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Other recent NC lottery winners

Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Wednesday, January 26 drawing.

Nunn told lottery officials she bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

After the required federal and state tax withholdings, Nunn took home $71,251.

Armie Riddick purchased a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize.

Riddick said he bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Hwy 64 Mart in Raleigh. He took home $71,256 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

