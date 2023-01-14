Not the big Mega Millions jackpot, but ticket worth $1 million sold in North Carolina

A Mainer may have won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a North Carolinian became an instant millionaire.

According to the NC Education Lottery (NCEL), the Friday the 13th Mega Millions drawing brought good luck to someone in the Tar Heel state.

Their $2 ticket is worth $1 million. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

The $1 million prize in North Carolina became one of 14 won nationally as lottery players tried their luck at the second-highest jackpot in the history of the game. Four were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, Mega Millions said.

Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize. One was sold at the Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other at the Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The $1.35 billion jackpot went to one lucky ticket sold in Maine. Mega Millions players have won jackpots on Friday the 13th seven times.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

But hopes of winning a big jackpot are not lost, the Powerball is worth $404 million for Saturday's drawing. If the winner takes the cash option, that's still a whopping $211.7 million cash in North Carolina!

In November 2022, the Powerball jackpot hit $1.9B, but not before eight ticket holders in NC won $50,000 each.

Click here for details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina's 100 counties last year.

