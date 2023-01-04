Fuquay-Varina man starts new year with $2 million scratch-off prize

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina man got his new year off to a great start, winning $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Carmelo Canepa claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He bought a $20 Platinum ticket at the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and it paid off in a big way.

Canepa had the option of taking the prize as an annuity of $100,000 for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes are still out there.