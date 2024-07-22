Fuquay-Varina grandfather plans to use lottery winnings to help his granddaughters

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grandfather in Fuquay-Varina plans to use his lottery winnings to take care of his granddaughters.

"Those girls mean the world to me," he said.

William Nettles bought a $1 Cash 5 quick pick ticket when he stopped at Whiteys Country Store on Christian Light Road before driving down to Florida on a fishing trip.

He checked his numbers while sitting in front of the beach in Florida.

"It was exuberance," he said. "My dad told me, 'It looks like you got it, son,'" Nettles recalled.

Nettles ticket won the $110,000 jackpot. After taxes, he took home $78,651.

"I've been through a lot lately but I believe good things do happen to good people," he said.