Alabama woman to use $2 million lottery win to move back to North Carolina

WINFIELD, Ala. (WTVD) -- A woman in Alabama took home $2 million from a scratch off ticket and said she plans to use the money to move back home to North Carolina.

Brittaney Dominguez, who grew up in NC, bought a $20 Mega 7's ticket from VGO 28 on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She said she took the ticket to a friends house and scratched it.

"I just couldn't believe it," Dominguez recalled. "It didn't really register."

Dominguez said she immediately went back to the store to double-check the ticket, and that's when the store clerk gave her a hug.

"I told her she was my good luck charm," Dominguez said.

Dominguez chose to take the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $854,633.

"Now I can buy my house and be back home," she said.

Dominguez said she passionate about cooking, and wants to try to invest the some of her winnings to start a food truck.

RELATED: Lucky person in Carteret County wins $1.1 million jackpot, largest in Fast Play history

ALSO SEE: Bipartisan bill would legalize sports betting in North Carolina