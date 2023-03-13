Bill would make betting on college and professional sports legal in North Carolina

A bipartisan House bill was filed Monday in North Carolina to legalize sports betting in the Tar Heel state.

Sports Wagering House Bill 347 would allow for betting on college and professional games.

The 24-page bill lays out the law would work.

The bill states that any person or persons looking to cash in on setting up shop in the state or elsewhere will need an interactive sports wagering license and approval by a commission.

This is how that's defined in the bill: "It shall be unlawful for any person to offer or accept sports wagers in this State without a valid interactive sports wagering license. Except as provided in G.S. 18C-928, the Commission shall authorize at least 10, but not more than interactive sports wagering operators to offer and accept sports wagers to and from registered players on sporting events. These include:

Professional sports

College sports

Electronic sports

Amateur sports

Any other event approved by the Commission

See full text of HB347 here

The bill also comes the day after Selection Sunday when college teams near their place on the bracket of 68 teams to play in the NCAA tournament also known as March Madness.

If you feel like you've heard this before, you're right. A similar bill was filed in 2021 and got the backing of a Senate panel, but never made it far enough to become law.

