2023 Men's ACC Tournament: Tipoff times, seeds, bracket for Duke, UNC, NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2023 Men's ACC Tournament tipped off at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday and continues with a full slate of action Thursday.

Three North Carolina-based teams hit the hardwood Wednesday. UNC, N.C. State and Wake Forest all advanced. Duke will see its first action on Thursday.

The 9th-seeded Demon Deacons had the noon game on Wednesday, beating Syracuse 77-74. Syracuse's coach and college basketball legend Jim Boeheim announced his retirement shortly after the loss.

Caleb Love scored 22 points on Wednesday against Boston College as North Carolina fought to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive. Chuck Burton

The Tar Heels, seeded seventh, tipped off at 7 p.m. and cruised past Boston College 85-61.

Caleb Love scored 22 points, RJ Davis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and North Carolina kept alive its NCAA tournament hopes.

Armando Bacot had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes for North Carolina (20-12). The 6-foot-11 senior left the game with about five minutes left in the first half with an apparent ankle injury. He started the second half before returning to the bench for good with 14:27 to play and the Tar Heels leading 58-31.

Jarkel Joiner had 20 points and 10 rebounds as N.C. State rolled past Virginia Tech on Wednesday at the ACC Tournament. Chuck Burton

The No. 6 seed Wolfpack came out smoking in the nightcap and overwhelmed defending ACC champion Virginia Tech 97-77.

Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Smith finished four points shy of tying his career high and finished one field goal short of tying his career high of most field goals made in a game. Jack Clark and Ebenezer Dowuona each scored 11 for the Wolfpack (23-9).

Not everything went well for the Pack. Starting forward Greg Gantt sustained a knee injury right before halftime. He came out of the tunnel on crutches and did not return to action.

Print or Download ACC Tournament Bracket Here

THURSDAY, March 9 GAMES

Noon - Wake Forest vs Miami

2:30 p.m. -Duke vs Pitt

7:00 p.m. - UNC vs Virginia

9:30 p.m. - NC State vs Clemson

Bracket