NC State's DJ Horne reads his children's book to elementary students

He's spent part of the morning reading his new children's book to students in Wake Forest.

He's spent part of the morning reading his new children's book to students in Wake Forest.

He's spent part of the morning reading his new children's book to students in Wake Forest.

He's spent part of the morning reading his new children's book to students in Wake Forest.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State Men's Basketball Star DJ Horne spent his Monday morning with Jones Dairy Elementary School students, reading them his book, " Why Not Me, Why Not Us."

Horne helped lead the Wolfpack to a Final Four appearance in March, but it was after back-to-back wins during the ACC tournament that pushed him to move forward with his book.

"It just speaks to so much of my story. And I think it's a motivational story," he said. "It's a children's book, but it could be a good read for, you know, adults too just because it tells the story of a kid who dealt with a lot of adversity coming up."

WATCH | DJ Horne's parents reflect on his basketball journey, NC State success

"He was like 'Dad, I want to get back to March Madness, I want to get my hometown team back to the Dance."

Excited students dressed in red and Wolfpack gear greeted the All-ACC honoree. They eagerly listened as Horne read his book.

He said he hopes students leave feeling encouraged and left them with a motivational message.

"Don't let anything deter you...from achieving our goals. And, I would say that it is definitely going to take hard work," Horne said. "But, you know, if you just set your mind to it, you can definitely accomplish it."

It tells the story of a kid who dealt with a lot of adversity coming up. DJ Horne, NC State basketball player

Horne called this experience a full-circle moment as he attended Wake County Public Schools. He grew up playing on an AAU team in Garner as well as at Reedy Creek Middle School and Cary High School before transferring to Trinity Christian in Fayetteville for his senior year of high school.

"I remember being in these shoes and our little gymnasium at Reddy Elementary School when people would come to speak to us." Horne said. "And for me to be in these shoes today...just speaks on how far I've come along in my journey."

RELATED | NC State men's basketball arrives home to hundreds of adoring fans on campus