New NC State basketball signage celebrates banner season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State tipped off summer with a sweet upgrade at the Dail Basketball Center.

A new banner is on display outside noting the Wolfpack's impressive postseason run.

The Pack became Atlantic Coast Conference champions after winning the ACC Tournament.

The banner commemorates that title, plus NC State's additional postseason run to the Final Four, which included an NCAA tournament South Region championship.

The Dail Basketball Center is the hub of men's basketball at NC State and houses the coaches and staff offices, a practice court and other amenities.