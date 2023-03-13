Duke, UNC, NC State women NCAA Tournament tip off times, dates and locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's March y'all and you know what that means, yeah start of spring, and college basketball post-season tournament time!

The women's bracket was set on Selection Sunday, shortly after the men's was announced. In North Carolina, three ACC teams made the tournament and a total of eight which is the most of any conference this year, the ACC said.

DUKE

Duke enters the tournament as a 3-seed and will host 14-seed Iona in the first round. The Blue Devils are making their first appearance since 2018 and their 25th appearance overall.

GAME DAY

Saturday, March 18 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

UNC

The 6-seed Tar Heels are making a road trip for their first-round game. They'll play the winner of No. 11 seeds Purdue and St. John's. This is North Carolina's 30th trip to the NCAA Tournament, which ties for the sixth-most appearances among all teams, according to the ACC.

GAME DAY

Saturday, March 18 in Columbus, Ohio.

NC STATE

The 7-seed Wolfpack will square up with 10-seed Princeton and will be playing more than 2,000 miles from home court.

GAME DAY

Friday, March 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the second year in a row, 68 teams will be taking part in the tournament -- adopting the format the men's competition has used since 2011. Since the addition of the women's tournament in 1982, it has become an important part of the sporting calendar and already has a rich history of iconic moments.

How can I watch the games?

For the 20th consecutive year, an ESPN channel will broadcast all 67 games of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Tournament.

For cord-cutters, all games will be available online via the ESPN App.

The Final Four will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 31. The championship game is on Sunday, April 2.

A look at all the ACC Women's teams that made the tournament

Greenville Regional I

South Bend, Ind.

#3 Notre Dame vs. #14 Southern Utah - Friday, March 17

Greenville Regional II

Bloomington, Ind.

#8 Oklahoma State vs. #9 Miami - Saturday, March 18

Salt Lake City, Utah

#7 NC State vs. #10 Princeton - Friday, March 17

Seattle Regional III

Blacksburg, Va.

#1 Virginia Tech vs. #16 Chattanooga - Friday, March 17

Columbus, Ohio

#6 North Carolina vs. #11 Purdue/#11 St. John's - Saturday, March 18

Seattle Regional IV

Durham, N.C.

#3 Duke vs. #14 Iona - Saturday, March 18

Austin, Texas

#5 Louisville vs. #12 Drake - Saturday, March 18

Iowa City, Iowa

#7 Florida State vs. #10 Georgia - Friday, March 17