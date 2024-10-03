Raleigh to host NCAA men's tournament regional in 2028

It will be the first time as a regional host for Raleigh's Lenovo Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NCAA unveiled regional hosts for upcoming men's NCAA tournaments and Raleigh was among the sites chosen.

In 2028, Raleigh's Lenovo Center, the basketball home of NC State men's basketball will be a host site. Other sites will be Detroit, Dallas and San Francisco.

It will be the first time as a regional host for Raleigh. Lenovo Center is hosting 2025 first- and second-round games.

Hosts for 2027 were also announced: Kansas City, New York, San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Dayton will continue to host the First Four through 2028.

With the preliminary rounds, the men's tournament will stretch across the country to 25 cities in 18 states during the 2027 and 2028 tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed.