NC State and City of Raleigh prepare for bell tower celebration following historic March Madness

The celebration kicks off on Monday at the bell tower on NC State's campus at 8 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and the City of Raleigh are preparing a special celebration following the historic March Madness.

The Wolfpack men have followed their first Atlanta Coast Conference championship since 1987 with an even more improbable Final Four appearance, the first since Valvano's "Cardiac Pack" magic of '83.

They are the first team to go 5-for-5 and win the ACC Tournament, then followed with four NCAA wins in a row to get back to the sport's biggest stage. But, despite this, they fell to Purdue in the Final Four 63-50.

Even more magical: the women made the Final Four, too, their first trip since 1998, which came under their own beloved late Hall of Famer, Kay Yow. The team also did not advance to the championship after losing to South Carolina 78-59.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.