NC couple adds to retirement fund after winning Cash 5 jackpot: 'Honey, we won, we won.'

"Honey, we won, we won."

That's what a Fayetteville woman yelled to her husband after realizing her $1 lottery Cash 5 ticket was worth $491,451.

Teresa Logan,60, told NC Education Lottery (NCEL) officials she bought her ticket by using the lottery's Online Play. Logan said she and her husband like to play the Cash 5 on their phones.

The night she won Logan said her husband reminded her to play.

Lo and behold, Logan matched all five white balls in the Wednesday, January 25 drawing to win the jackpot.

"I logged into my account and saw the amount flash on my phone. I told my husband, 'Honey, we won, we won.'"

After paying the required state and federal tax withholdings, Logan and her husband took home $350,160.

The lottery famous couple said they plan to put the money towards retirement and do some home renovations.

