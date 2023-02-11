North Carolina woman wins $150,000 in second chance lottery drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman from Scotland County is planning to use her big cash win for nursing school.

Sara Wilkerson,41, of Laurinburg is currently in nursing school and said she will use her $150,000 second-chance win to help pay for school.

"You never really think something like this could happen to you," she said. "But it happened."

Wilkerson won the grand prize in the second and final Holiday Spectacular second-chance drawing on Feb. 8.

"I saw the email and I thought it was a joke," she said. "I had never really won anything before but I kept trying."

Wilkerson said she called her mom right away to tell her the good news and she didn't believe her.

"I was like, 'Mom this is legit,'' Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson collected her prize Friday and took home $106,875, after required state and federal tax withholdings.

After putting some of the finds towards nursing school she plans to put the rest in savings.