A North Carolina man became the Powerball's first millionaire of 2023 at midnight New Year's Day winning $1 million.

NC Food Lion coworkers win $1 million off ticket they purchased where they work

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Imagine one day you leave work dreaming about winning the lottery and returning the next day as a Powerball winner.

Two coworkers who live in two different North Carolina counties did just that. They are now joining the Powerball winners club.

Benjamin Haynes III who lives in Wake County and Laura McGhee who lives in Johnston County decided to go in on a Powerball ticket.

The ticket resulted in a million-dollar win!

Haynes and McGhee both work at the Food Lion on N.C. 50 in Garner. It's also where they bought their winning ticket.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the Feb. 1 drawing.

Although they won in February, Haynes and McGhee claimed their prize at lottery headquarters Friday, March 17.

Each received $500,000 and took home $356,250 after required federal and state tax withholdings were deducted.

*Attached video is NC man winning $1 million Powerball in New Year's Day drawing

