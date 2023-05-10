NC couple wins Cash 5 lottery, can now check attending a Notre Dame football game off bucket list

A North Carolina woman is living her dream after winning big in the lottery.

A Clayton woman has dreamed for years of attending a Notre Dame football game and now she can bring that dream to reality.

"It's one of those things on the bucket list we've always wanted to do," Colette Owens told lottery officials.

Owens won $147,894 on a $1 dollar Cash 5 ticket.

She bought her Quick Pick ticket for the Friday, May 5 drawing using Online Play on the lottery's website.

She said she checked her email Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. on her phone and learned she had won.

"I just looked at it and looked at it. I was shocked," Owens said.

She then woke up her husband to share the good news.

"He's like, 'What's wrong, what's wrong. He had to get his glasses so he could see the screen."

Owens said they didn't sleep much for the rest of the night.

She cashed in her ticket Monday after required state and federal tax withholdings, The Owens took home $105,375.

In addition to attending a Notre Dame game, they plan to pay some bills and pay off a golf cart purchase, Owens said.

Do you have unclaimed money in North Carolina?

