Winning! $400K in second chance winner in Wake Co., $100K on scratch-off winner in Johnston Co.

"This is phenomenal timing. We are currently looking at houses right now."

"This is phenomenal timing. We are currently looking at houses right now."

"This is phenomenal timing. We are currently looking at houses right now."

"This is phenomenal timing. We are currently looking at houses right now."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second time was not only the charm for a man in Apex, it was a big cash win!

Octavia Oglesby tried his luck on a second-chance drawing and won the $400,000 on Wednesday. There were more than 65 million total entries, North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) officials say.

Oglesby found out he won the top prize via an email notification from the NCEL.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Oglesby received $286,000.

Big scratch-off win

A man in Johnston County has some extra cash to spend this fall.

That's because Jason Hall of Micro took a chance on a $50 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Hall told lottery officials he purchased the $10 Million Spectacular ticket from the Sheetz on N.C. 50 North in Garner.

He took home $71,514 after required state and federal taxes were deducted.

The video attached is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO | Granville County woman wins $100,000 in new scratch-off lottery game

ALSO SEE | Raleigh man looking to buy a home gets boost with $250,000 Powerball win

SEE ALSO | Nash County woman always believed she'd win $1M scratch-off; now, she has