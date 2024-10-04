Granville County woman wins $100,000 in new scratch off lottery game

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County woman is the first $100,000 winner in a new scratch-off lottery game.

Elizabeth Agueda Arizmendi of Creedmoor bought a $30 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new "Millionaire Bucks" lottery game.

She purchased her lucky ticket from the Wegmans on Davis Drive in Morrisville.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Arizmendi took home $71,509.

ALSO SEE: Triangle Oktoberfest returns to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream