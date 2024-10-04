Granville County woman wins $100,000 in new scratch off lottery game

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Granville County woman is the first $100,000 winner in a new scratch-off lottery game.
Elizabeth Agueda Arizmendi of Creedmoor bought a $30 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 prize in a new "Millionaire Bucks" lottery game.
She purchased her lucky ticket from the Wegmans on Davis Drive in Morrisville.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, Arizmendi took home $71,509.
